PUMA Heart Rate Smartwatch

Puma's first smartwatch, perfect for the social runner

This PUMA Gen 4 Heart Rate Smartwatch is PUMA’s first smartwatch, a seamless integration of style with sporty functionality. Powered with Google™ Wear OS and equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform is compatible with iPhone and Android Phones.
Puma Smartwatch is a Wear OS wearable that focuses on runningThe Puma Smartwatch has just been unveiled at IFA 2019, and it looks like it's trying to take the smartwatch world by storm, at least for runners. It's sporting some high-end specs, and other useful features for when you're on a jog, but it might not compare to more high-end devices.
Puma's first Wear OS smartwatch debuts in November for $275Puma is launching its first smartwatch at IFA 2019 this week. The sports brand has teamed up with Fossil Group over the past 12 months to produce the wearable, which is powered by Wear OS and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset.
Puma's first smartwatch was designed for athletesSince it was created as a training and exercise companion like Michael Kors' MKGO, the design has a lightweight construction that uses nylon and aluminum for its casing. It comes with a grippy and breathable textured silicone strap, and it relies on Google Fit to track users' heart rates, workouts and other activities like running and rowing.
Calum Webb
The Puma Smartwatch Features include: - Waterproof to 5 ATM: this watch is sweat, rain and splash proof and can be submerged up to 50 meters - Smartwatches equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and powered with Wear OS by GoogleTM work with iPhone and Android Phones - Activity Tracking, Heart Rate, GPS, Google Assist and Google Fit - Notifications, Calendar, Music Control, Third Party Apps Most interestingly to me, is that while Puma designed the Smartwatch, it is in fact Fossil who produces the Smartwatches. Could this mean that this Smartwatch, will combine the best of Google's WatchOS, Quallcomm's Snapdragon, Fossil's quality, stylish watch manufacturing and Puma's fitness knowledge to make this a superior fitness smartwatch? What do you think? Is the Puma Smartwatch enough of a competitor in the fitness smartwatch space, against the likes of Garmin's Venu, Apple Watch (with it's Nike+ collab) Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Amazfit's newly released fitness collection? Would love to hear your thoughts!
