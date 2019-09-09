PUMA Heart Rate Smartwatch

Discussion
Hunter
Calum Webb
The Puma Smartwatch Features include: - Waterproof to 5 ATM: this watch is sweat, rain and splash proof and can be submerged up to 50 meters - Smartwatches equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and powered with Wear OS by GoogleTM work with iPhone and Android Phones - Activity Tracking, Heart Rate, GPS, Google Assist and Google Fit - Notifications, Calendar, Music Control, Third Party Apps Most interestingly to me, is that while Puma designed the Smartwatch, it is in fact Fossil who produces the Smartwatches. Could this mean that this Smartwatch, will combine the best of Google's WatchOS, Quallcomm's Snapdragon, Fossil's quality, stylish watch manufacturing and Puma's fitness knowledge to make this a superior fitness smartwatch? What do you think? Is the Puma Smartwatch enough of a competitor in the fitness smartwatch space, against the likes of Garmin's Venu, Apple Watch (with it's Nike+ collab) Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Amazfit's newly released fitness collection? Would love to hear your thoughts!
