Puma Browser (Developer Preview)

The ad-driven business model turned the web into a vicious, snooping, clickbait-driven distraction machine.
We'd like to deliver better incentives for high-quality content creators and offer users a premium, private, and distraction-free browsing experience.
Yuriy Dybskiy
Hi Product Hunt community! My brother and I are happy to offer you the very first preview of the project we're working on – Puma Browser. In partnership with Coil.com we're hoping to bring a new business model for the web. With an active Coil subscription, we pay a donation to websites that you visit. The more time you spend on a website the more Coil donates. We're still working on the app but have a Beta you can test via TestFlight (iOS) or APK download (Android) so sign-up and we'll add you! Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!
