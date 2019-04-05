Puma Browser
Privacy focused browser with a new way to pay for content
The ad-driven business model turned the web into a vicious, snooping, clickbait-driven distraction machine.
We'd like to deliver better incentives for high-quality content creators and offer users a premium, private, and distraction-free browsing experience.
Yuriy DybskiyMaker@html5cat · Founder at Puma Technologies
Hi Product Hunt community! My brother and I are happy to offer you the very first preview of the project we're working on – Puma Browser. In partnership with Coil.com we're bringing a new business model for the web. WebMonetization is an open standard that allows for streaming of tiny amounts of payments. We think this will change how content and services are monetized online. We're still working on the app but have a Beta you can test via TestFlight (iOS) or APK download (Android) so sign-up and we'll add you! As a special gift for the Product Hunt community the current downloads will include a Coil subscription token that allows you to stream payments to any web-monetized site and we're covering it. (If you have Coil.com subscription you can sign-in with it too). What are you missing in today's mobile browsing experience? What should a mobile browser look like if it was built today? These are some of the questions we're starting to explore with three main pillars: 1. New Monetization model 2. Privacy 3. Better mobile UX Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!
