Pulter for Google Sheets
Map, clean and validate messy data on Google Sheets
Pulter is a Google Sheet add-on to map, validate, and clean messy data, set up recurring clean and validated data import, allow external users to import clean and validated to your Google Sheet, etc.
Productivity
Data & Analytics
Data
Ezeokeke Uche
Productivity
Data & Analytics
Data
Ezeokeke Uche
. Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
