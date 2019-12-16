  1. Home
Pulsewave

The simplest uptime monitoring for developers & teams

Website performance and availability monitoring solution. Receive alerts when your website is down via email, Slack, SMS and more!
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 I'm Errol, a 27o developer from Canada and I'm super stoked to be releasing my first SaaS product ever! This started off as a side project that was developed over the course of a year during evenings/weekends outside of my work hours 💪. Pulsewave is about monitoring your website with a bunch of helpful features such as: - 🏷Performance monitoring and availability monitoring - ✉️ Slack, Email, SMS, WebHook alerts for you and your team - 💻 Public Status Pages for your customers and colleagues. The product is still in its embryonic first version, I am taking all feedback very seriously; we will gather as much information as possible to improve our product and services so that it better suits your monitoring needs. I tried to keep it really cheap ($12.49 per month) and made special 30% discount for you guys on all of our plans using coupon code PRODUCTHUNT30 at checkout (for both monthly and yearly plans) 🥳 I'd love to hear what do you think about this product. And please feel free to ask any questions that you may have 🧐
