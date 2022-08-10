Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Pulse Surveys by Roots
Pulse Surveys by Roots
Keep a constant pulse on employee engagement through Slack
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Pulse Surveys ⚡ by Roots is a Slack plugin to help growing teams curate feedback, monitor employee engagement, and take meaningful action across their organization.
Launched in
Slack
,
Remote Work
,
Human Resources
by
Pulse Surveys by Roots
Burb
Ad
How creators grow community on Slack, Circle, and Discord
About this launch
Pulse Surveys by Roots
Keep a constant pulse on employee engagement through Slack
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Pulse Surveys by Roots by
Pulse Surveys by Roots
was hunted by
Kevin Corliss
in
Slack
,
Remote Work
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Kevin Corliss
and
Grace Stuart
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
Pulse Surveys by Roots
is not rated yet. This is Pulse Surveys by Roots's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#83
Report