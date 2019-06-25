Pulse by Bench Accounting

Reviews
Hey Product Hunters! At Bench, we’re always looking for new ways to make life better for small business owners. That’s why I’m so excited to announce our latest feature—the Pulse dashboard. Pulse gives you a real-time update of exactly how your business is doing. It’s kind of the like asking your business “so how ARE you?“, and then getting a really, really clear answer. So far, our clients are loving it. Here’s what one of our beta testers had to say: “Until I started using Bench I didn’t know where my money was going. Pulse has everything in one place for you.” And the best part is, Pulse is 100% standard with Bench. Interested? Here’s what you can do with Pulse: Stay on top of cash flow and spending With real-time reporting you can monitor every transaction, and identify spending trends as they happen. See everything in one place Pulse brings all of your accounts and transactions into one place. No one likes jumping from app to app or guessing passwords. Get easy-to-read, actionable reports No need to wade through pages of complicated reports to get the data you need. Pulse combines all the data you need to manage your cash and spending onto one intuitive, beautiful screen. Master your finances and spending By combining bookkeeping done for you with Pulse, we’ve made Bench into a complete solution for daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly financial mastery. That means tidy books, a stress-free tax season, and a crystal clear view of your business’s financial health. If you’re interested in seeing more, head over to bench.co and request a demo. We’ll give you a hands-on tour of Bench (Pulse included), and answer any questions you have about how Bench does your bookkeeping. Whew—that was a long one. Thanks for reading, and comment below with any questions! Chat soon, Joshua
