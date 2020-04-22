Discussion
Hey hunters 👋 Super excitied to share Pulse Analytics with you all for the first time! As a indie founder with many different projects I love discovering insights into my users & their behaviours. However, I often find most analytics platforms not at all rewarding and quite frankly dull! That's why I build Pulse Analytics. 🌍 Precise geolocation ⏳ Realtime data feed 🕙 Historical analysis 💪 Tiny, but powerful (5.9KB gzipped) I look forward to having you try it out and I'm keen to hear any feedback! Stay safe, James
Hi, James I'm quite interested in your product but from what I see you don't have a free tier that I could use to setup your analytics tool in my app and 7 days is too short of a period because I plan on integrating analytics before launching. I think you should test your landing page using safari as well. Looks like a great product, I will add it to my list to check it in the future. If the tiers would start at a lower price I would consider purchasing. Good luck
Hi @radu_albastroiu thanks for your feedback, I will checkout safari. Perhaps we could open a free "pre-launch" tier! Drop me an email and I'll get you setup. (jb@jamesbe.com) James.
