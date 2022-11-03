Products
Home
→
Product
→
Pull Request Approver
Pull Request Approver
Get rid of LGTM comments in your PRs
Have you ever reviewed Pull Requests from your colleagues and didn't know what to say rather than just LGTM? Then this generator is for you! Generate polite messages with the appreciation of work and approve the PR
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Pull Request Approver
About this launch
Pull Request Approver
Get rid of LGTM comments in your PRs
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Pull Request Approver by
Pull Request Approver
was hunted by
Pavel Keyzik
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Pavel Keyzik
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Pull Request Approver
is not rated yet. This is Pull Request Approver's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#49
Week rank
#181
