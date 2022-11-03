Products
Pull Request Approver

Pull Request Approver

Get rid of LGTM comments in your PRs

Have you ever reviewed Pull Requests from your colleagues and didn't know what to say rather than just LGTM? Then this generator is for you! Generate polite messages with the appreciation of work and approve the PR
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools
Pull Request Approver
Pull Request Approver by
was hunted by
Pavel Keyzik
in Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Pavel Keyzik
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Pull Request Approver's first launch.
