Puff The Squeaky Chicken

A lot of people ask me, how do you come up with these ideas, and this is actually one of the best stories. Back in July, a few of the guys from the office went to the hardware store, bought a rubber chicken, some PVC pipe, and went back to the office. A few hours later, with the help of a carrot from the fridge, the had a smokable chicken that squeaked. It was utterly hilarious, and we knew this had to be a thing. Here we are at the end of November finally dropping it. The next thing I would like to like to acknowledge is the price. Puff sells for $42.0 (hehe) BUT here is the kicker. If you text the MSCHF dealer at 718-790-4881 and prove you're not a narc, he will sell you Puff for $4.20... 90% off!
