Use Pudding.ai for real-time ad creative analysis to maximize your campaign ROI and work efficiency. Get actionable, data-driven AI insights 💡 for all your ad creatives and bridge the gap by ensuring great communication between your creative & media teams.
Anastasia Logi
MakerCEO and co-founder at Pudding.ai
Hi Hunters! 👋 I’m Anastasia, the co-founder of Pudding AI. Super excited to be here!3 years ago, my new husband (since last week) @tal_yahav and I were scrolling through the Netflix tech blog, reading how they use image and video processing to personalize recommendations and we realized that we could build a way for ad creatives to be analyzed too. Why should people spend money on ad creatives that don’t “talk” to their audience? We spoke about the idea with a few friends and decided to go for it! Fast forward 2 years of hard work, we’ve finally built an AI that’s able to scan through creatives, analyze their elements, and offer insights on their performance! Finally, today, we’re super excited to launch Pudding to the Product Hunt community 🎉 and hope you guys share your thoughts about it. What do you usually struggle with when it comes to selecting ad creatives? How do you currently measure the success of your ad creatives? At which point do you know your campaign is at fatigue? What solutions would make the most difference in your work efficiency? Here’s what you can do with Pudding.ai today: • You can view the performance of your creative in real-time • See which elements are helping the ad creatives and which are hurting them • Filter and sort results to see insights that matter to you • Adjust your metrics to fit current KPIs and their combinations • Get suggestions from current campaigns for future ones • Share data with everyone in your team to improve collaboration • Use Pudding for Facebook ads, as well as Google ads (other channels in the future) • And finally, teach Pudding AI your unique creative elements and language Pudding is not just another software for Ad analysis. Pudding is not an ad management tool, and it is not an a/b testing solution. Pudding AI is a fuel to master your creativity. If you have any questions, ask away in the comments. You can also reach me via email or a live chatbox on our website (https://pudding.ai/). We are offering a free, guided onboarding trial for all our new users! Especially for you guys, we have a special offer to the first 10 signups via Product Hunt (just say you saw us here during your demo) 🙂
Congrats!
@alinaadams Thanks Alina
Looking great, congrats!
Really interesting @anastasia_logi, congrats on the launch (and the wedding!). Are you able to give any details on how you trained your models for this?