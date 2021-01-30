discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Gabriel Stein
MakerHead of Ops & Product, Knowledge Futures
Back in college, @istravis, myself, and the rest of our roommates in our crazy 8-person dorm room at Boston University spent way too much time debating the problems with academic publishing, which tends to reward prestige and influence over quality of work, privileging well-funded (mostly white, mostly male) researchers at elite universities. I went into a career in media tech, and everyone else went off to get their PhDs, including Travis, who went to the MIT Media Lab and built what would become PubPub out of frustration with the publishing options available to him. Years later, Travis called me up and told me he was launching not just PubPub, but a new non-profit group called Knowledge Futures with @publicreations, dedicated to making knowledge and knowledge creation accessible to all. He asked if I knew anyone who might want to work on the product, and, well, I couldn't resist. Since then, we've grown from an experimental tool used by a few hundred small communities to a platform that hosts 2,000+ journals, books, conference proceedings, blogs and more, including award-winning books and journals like Design Justice and the Harvard Data Science Review, and novel experiments like Rapid Reviews: COVID-19. I'm proud to say that through it all we've kept true to our roots. We're obsessed, first and foremost, with serving knowledge creators by drastically reducing barriers to entry and supporting new forms of publishing in the gaps left by existing models. We believe that the future of disseminating research looks a lot more like small communities publishing their own work on inexpensive open infrastructure than massive monopolistic conglomerates extracting 50+% margins from resource-constrained knowledge institutions. There's no particular reason we're hunting today, other than we realized we haven't been hunted yet. We'd love to answer your questions about the fascinating, rapidly evolving world of academic publishing and hear your thoughts on PubPub. Oh, and I'd be remiss if I didn't mention we're hiring.
Share