- Pros:
Posts that are offered to me often fit my niche interests and encourage me to write when I may not do so on my ownCons:
Not always a consistent flow of post opportunities
I've been on the writer side of PubLoft since the early daysJonny Reiss has used this product for one year.
Mat ShermanMakerPro@mat_sherman · Hacker. Starter. #yesphx
Hey everyone! It’s really great to finally launch on Product Hunt. First off, thank you so much to Ben for hunting us. We appreciate it more than you know. After over a year of hard work, we’re finally ready to show you what we have created. PubLoft is a way to reduce friction between freelancers and clients, who often need each other, but even more often have a hard time working with each other. In simple terms, we’re something in between an agency and a marketplace. In not-so-simple terms, we’re a “service as a software.” We serve both customers and writers. On the customer side, you might be tired of never knowing how much an agency charges, and always needing to inquire. Maybe the service providers you’ve worked with haven’t been transparent. Or just maybe, we have a hard time getting your vision across to the service provider on the other side. We get it, and we developed PubLoft to be the antithesis of these problems. Learn more about what it’s like to be a customer here: https://blog.publoft.com/common-... On the freelancer side, there are too many websites that pay writers scraps and treat them like disposable assets. This is the first thing we wanted to address with PubLoft. We are powered by freelancers, so our primary goal is to make sure they are treated well, paid well, and paid often. Additionally, we know writers have more of a job than just writing… they need to find, sell, and manage clients. They also need to manage their cash flow, which is unpredictable, due to clients often paying their invoices late. This will never happen with us. PubLoft will find, sell, and manage all the clients, so all our writers need to do is write well. Learn more about writing for us here : https://publoft.com/writers Lastly, I’ve found some of my favorite products through this community, so we wanted to offer all of you a discount to our trial. Email me at Mat@publoft.com saying you found us Product Hunt and I’ll shoot you a special link with a $100 discount. :)
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
@publoft @mat_sherman If you are planning to do outbound sales, few strategies : a) Target startups who have recently raised money. Since they have raised money, they will be spending aggressively on content marketing to acquire more users and reaching out to them at this moment will give you better conversion. b) Target startups who are hiring for content writer. Since they are already hiring for content writer, it means it is their area of focus right now that is why hiring for this position. Again 10X better conversion.
