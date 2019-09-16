Discussion
Tiago Alves
Maker
Hey Hunters! I’ve been working on my first real side project for the last 4 months and this is the MVP. It’s a SaaS that provides an add-in for Excel with which you can publish your worksheets as web pages, right from within Excel. The resulting web page is hosted under the publisheet.com domain. Here is an example of a published quotation: https://www.publisheet.com/demos... I believe this solves a problem for self-employed individuals and small companies who use Excel to create documents that they need to share with colleagues or clients, such as quotations, inventory lists, etc. Feedback is very welcome! Thanks!
