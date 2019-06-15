Publish by Mention

Reviews
Simple yet comprehensive tool to manage your social media presence
None so far
Disclaimer: I'm a Product Manager at Mention, but I didn't work on Publish ;) I've been using it in beta for some months, and I have to say I'm quite impressed by what the squad has been able to deliver. Publish is already a comprehensive product, and the roadmap is ambitious and exciting.Valentin Laurent has used this product for one month.
The best easy-to-use platform so far, very user friendly (love the UX)!
Zero
Adding this new feature to the core media monitoring product makes Mention one of the best leading tool in the industry, congrats!Luisa has used this product for one month.
Cyril Codron
Hi everyone! I’m Cyril, Head of Product at Mention - the all-in-one media monitoring and social media management suite. We’re super excited to launch our newest feature Publish on Product Hunt today and answer any questions you have about it! Thanks to the helpful feedback from our loyal users and customers, we’ve been developing this much-requested feature for some time. Now you’ll be able to do even more than listen to what people are saying across the web and social media - you can create and schedule social media content based on these relevant insights. Monitoring and engaging should go hand-in-hand. This means you’ll no longer have to sign out of Mention and sign into Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram* natively - or third-party publishing tools. You can👂listen, 🗣 react, and ✏️ schedule content - all from our easy to use tool. We would love to hear your feedback so we can continue to make the feature better! Please comment below or you email me at cyril@mention.com.
So excited about this feature! This is such a game changer as now you can do even more than media monitoring with Mention - listen, create, and publish content all from one place :) We'd love to hear your feedback so we can continue to make it better.
This is hot! 🔥 So excited to get this released, can’t wait to hear your feedbacks about the product 🙂
Easy UX - as we are used to at mention.com! I also like how the team management works.
