Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Publicist
Publicist

Publicist

Hire vetted PR and Marketing talent on-demand for one fee

Payment Required
Embed
Hire premium, pre-vetted communications and marketing talent on-demand. Build a fractional marketing and communication teams for your SMB or large Enterprise with Publicist.
Launched in Hiring, Public Relations, Marketing by
Publicist
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
Publicist
PublicistPublicist is a network of vetted talent for PR and Marketing
0
reviews
2
followers
Publicist by
Publicist
was hunted by
Michael Coyne
in Hiring, Public Relations, Marketing. Made by
Michael Coyne
. Featured on January 4th, 2023.
Publicist
is not rated yet. This is Publicist's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#81