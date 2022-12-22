Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Publicist
Publicist
Hire vetted PR and Marketing talent on-demand for one fee
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Hire premium, pre-vetted communications and marketing talent on-demand. Build a fractional marketing and communication teams for your SMB or large Enterprise with Publicist.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Public Relations
,
Marketing
by
Publicist
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
Publicist
Publicist is a network of vetted talent for PR and Marketing
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Publicist by
Publicist
was hunted by
Michael Coyne
in
Hiring
,
Public Relations
,
Marketing
. Made by
Michael Coyne
. Featured on January 4th, 2023.
Publicist
is not rated yet. This is Publicist's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#81
Report