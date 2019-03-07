Log InSign up
Public Art - Street Art Museum

Discover street art photos found with ML from 170+ countries

Find street art from 5,900 cities in 172 countries.
Public Art is the largest collection of street art images, updated daily. By gathering photos from around the internet and using machine learning models to identify street art, Public Art aims to digitally preserve murals around the world.
Around the web
Pioneer - A home for the ambitious outsiders of the worldWe're building a community of creative young people working on interesting projects around the globe.
Pioneer
How Public Art works - Public Art - MediumI've been working on this project on my own, but it has a lot of technical moving parts. I will explain how all of the moving parts work and what I'm planning to do in the near future. By the end of this article, I hope you have the awareness of recreating the same behavior for your own project.
MediumLeonard Bogdonoff
Public Art, A Mobile App for Discovering and Learning About Nearby Street ArtPublic Art is a mobile app created by New York City-based web developer Leonard Bogdonoff that helps users locate and get information about nearby street
Laughing SquidBrian Heater
Reviews
Discussion
Leonard Bogdonoff
For anyone interested, I wrote about how I built this app here: https://medium.com/email-newslet... Public Art is a React Native iOS app, backed by a Ruby on Rails backend, and some Jupyter notebooks that I run for the image scraping.
Matt Murphy
Hugh fan of street art! Love to see a "hub" so you can see it all in one place! Nice work.
Chris Carella
I have been a huge street art fan for the last 20 years and have taken many photos and contributed to many apps and what I really love about this app and its continuing development is the application of machine learning models to identify the art/artists/location/etc. Street art is ephemeral by design but this app can help catalog all of an artist's or cities work long after its gone.
