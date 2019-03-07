Log InSign up
Public Art

The largest collection of street art photos identified by ML

Public Art is the largest collection of street art images, updated daily. By gathering photos from around the internet and using machine learning models to identify street art, Public Art aims to digitally preserve murals around the world.
I have been a huge street art fan for the last 20 years and have taken many photos and contributed to many apps and what I really love about this app and its continuing development is the application of machine learning models to identify the art/artists/location/etc. Street art is ephemeral by design but this app can help catalog all of an artist's or cities work long after its gone.
