Pub Collector
Discover and collect the world's best pubs & plan pub crawls
Pub Collector is a fun little iOS app for finding, collecting and reviewing pubs. See which pubs your friends are rating and plan pub-crawls automatically with clever bar crawl features. There are over 1.5 million pubs worldwide to collect!
iOS
,
Travel
,
Lifestyle
Pub Collector
About this launch
Pub Collector
Discover and collect the world's best pubs & plan pub crawls
17
Pub Collector by
Pub Collector
Andrew Burton
iOS
,
Travel
,
Lifestyle
Andrew Burton
Featured on September 21st, 2022.
Pub Collector
is not rated yet. This is Pub Collector's first launch.
17
4
#10
#61
