Hi everyone! Thanks for giving PTO Ninja a look. 🙌 Excited to announce PTO Ninja 2.0 today, with configurable settings at an account (company) and user (employee) level. So now, PTO Ninja can be fully customized to meet any team's needs! We built the app to improve visibility and hygiene around time off. Too often folks are caught off guard when teammates are out of office. And too often employees are being constantly pinged on Slack and email and lured back into work when they're OOO. That's because no product helps with the communication and visibility pieces prior to employee absences, no product ensures teams are well prepared. No product until now, that is. PTO Ninja is fixing the time off experience, with features like: • Auto-setting Slack statuses and email auto-replies when folks are OOO • Syncing with calendars (personal and team) • Showing "who's out" by Slack channel or group • Helping employees hand off tasks and responsibilities before time away • Turning those coverages into a Slack auto-responder that replies any time a user is mentioned while OOO • Even helping employees transition back into work with notes on what happened while they were gone So here's to creating a better culture around time off. 🎉 PTO Ninja celebrated it's 1-year anniversary last month and now, with over 400 teams worldwide using the app 🌎, we'd love for more of you to join our community. Feel free to ask us questions here or just jump into a trial. Cheers! 👍 Kevin & Doug
