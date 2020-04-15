PTO Genius: Helping Companies and Employees Do More with their Paid Time Off

Fifty five percent of full-time employees in the US do not use all of their paid time off (PTO). As a result, there is more than $300B in payroll liability weighing down the balance sheets of US corporations. The cost of not taking time off is compounded by employee burnout, which negatively impacts job satisfaction, engagement, happiness, loyalty, and productivity.