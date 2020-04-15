  1. Home
You’re not getting the most from your PTO. Increase employee happiness, retention and engagement, all with the benefit you already have.
PTO Genius: Helping Companies and Employees Do More with their Paid Time OffFifty five percent of full-time employees in the US do not use all of their paid time off (PTO). As a result, there is more than $300B in payroll liability weighing down the balance sheets of US corporations. The cost of not taking time off is compounded by employee burnout, which negatively impacts job satisfaction, engagement, happiness, loyalty, and productivity.
Auston Bunsen
Auston Bunsen
Hunter
One of the eight companies we selected to launch at SuperConf 2020 to compete for a $20k grand prize - PTOGenius is founded by a team with lots of experience in the HR Benefits space. Since SuperConf had to be cancelled due to COVID - we moved their launch to a digital launch. We'll be launching new companies each day for the rest of this week and all of next week! Go to https://superconf.com/companies if you'd like to learn more.
