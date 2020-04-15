PTO Genius

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Auston Bunsen
Hunter
One of the eight companies we selected to launch at SuperConf 2020 to compete for a $20k grand prize - PTOGenius is founded by a team with lots of experience in the HR Benefits space. Since SuperConf had to be cancelled due to COVID - we moved their launch to a digital launch. We'll be launching new companies each day for the rest of this week and all of next week! Go to https://superconf.com/companies if you'd like to learn more.
UpvoteShare