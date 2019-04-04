Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Psychopath Test

Psychopath Test

How evil are you?

get it
Are you a PSYCHO? Test yourself and friends for your level of psychopathy, based on a combination of academic research and first-hand experience. Multiple choice questions testing for the dark triad of narcissism, Machiavellianism and psychopathy.
Around the web
Psychopath Test StatsAn HTML5 infographic of how psychopathic users of this website are, their country, and their most common names.
Psychopathtest
Real-life psychopaths actually have below-average intelligenceManipulative, dishonest and lacking in empathy - the traits that describe a psychopath aren't particularly pleasant. But the idea that they are also fiendishly clever - as often portrayed in films and TV - isn't quite true. In fact, in general, psychopaths seem to have below-average intelligence.
New ScientistJessica Hamzelou
Reviews
Suganthan Mohanadasan
 
Helpful
Discussion
Hunter
Dan
Dan
Makers
Dan
Dan
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Dan
DanMaker@dan3
I hope this test provides an easy and fun way for people to diagnose themselves on the empath-psychopath spectrum, and more importantly, spot the warning signs in others. This is not a replacement for the Hare Psychopathy Checklist, which should only be given by a licensed practitioner.
Upvote ·
Suganthan Mohanadasan
Suganthan Mohanadasan@suganthanmn · Digital marketing consultant
Nice work Dan. Just did a test and I'm not a psycho :D
Upvote ·
Nancy Bonsai
Nancy Bonsai@basicbonsai · Mom of two raising lifetime bonsai trees
How accurate are these results? Should I worry if I scored high? Lol
Upvote ·
Dan
DanMaker@dan3
@basicbonsai Millimetre precision accurate :-) No in seriousness, you should only worry if you score 90% and above. Although psychopaths don't worry about being bad people - they consider their traits as skills that get them ahead in life.
Upvote ·