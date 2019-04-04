Psychopath Test

Are you a PSYCHO? Test yourself and friends for your level of psychopathy, based on a combination of academic research and first-hand experience. Multiple choice questions testing for the dark triad of narcissism, Machiavellianism and psychopathy.
It's fun :D
If you get a positive result!
Fun little tool.Suganthan Mohanadasan has used this product for one day.
DanMaker@dan3
I hope this test provides an easy and fun way for people to diagnose themselves on the empath-psychopath spectrum, and more importantly, spot the warning signs in others. This is not a replacement for the Hare Psychopathy Checklist, which should only be given by a licensed practitioner.
Suganthan Mohanadasan@suganthanmn · Digital marketing consultant
Nice work Dan. Just did a test and I'm not a psycho :D
Nancy Bonsai@basicbonsai · Mom of two raising lifetime bonsai trees
How accurate are these results? Should I worry if I scored high? Lol
DanMaker@dan3
@basicbonsai Millimetre precision accurate :-) No in seriousness, you should only worry if you score 90% and above. Although psychopaths don't worry about being bad people - they consider their traits as skills that get them ahead in life.
