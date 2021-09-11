Products
Home
→
PSST
PSST
Fast and multi-platform Spotify client with native GUI
🏷 Free
Music
+ 2
Fast Spotify client with native GUI, without Electron, built in Rust. Very early in development, lacking in features, stability, and general user experience. It is being tested only on Mac so far, but aims for full Windows and Linux support.
Featured
1h ago