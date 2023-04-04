Products
PseudoEditor

PseudoEditor

An editor & compiler that lets you code in plain English

PseudoEditor is an online code editor and compiler that lets you write "pseudocode" - code that is written in plain English. With our AI features, you can convert your code from pseudocode to python, JavaScript, and most high level languages.
Launched in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence by
Martekings
Martekings
About this launch
PseudoEditorA free, online pseudocode editor to help scaffold algorithms
PseudoEditor by
was hunted by
Matt Howell
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Matt Howell
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 30th, 2022.
