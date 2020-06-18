Discussion
Timo Lins
Maker
Hi Product Hunters :) I'm the founder of PS Tunnel. PS Tunnel helps Shopify users to edit images in Photoshop. No more cluttered desktop. Download and upload images without leaving Photoshop. ⏬ Send product images to Photoshop with our Chrome Extension 📤 Upload directly from Photoshop 🖼 Add new images without having to export the image ⚡️ Browse & search through product images faster than ever Support for WordPress & WooCommerce is coming later this year!
Thanks for this. I have someone who need this. But how can I contact with you?
Maker
@nazmul_husain Great! I just sent you a DM on Twitter.
Smart!
love this!