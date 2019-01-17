Pruvo for mobile

Pruvo monitors your hotel reservation price (for free) and notifies you once the price drops so you can re-book the exact same room for a lower price.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Tristan PollockHunterHiring@writerpollock · Venture Partner at 500 Startups
Pruvo is a must for travelers as they make sure you always get the best price on hotels before or after booking. Did you know? 40% of hotel reservations experience a price drop from the moment you booked your hotel until you check in. Price drops can even reach up to 72% off the total booking price. Smart move.
Upvote (2)Share·
Itai MarciparMaker@itai_marcipar · CEO, Pruvo Net LTD.
Hi Everyone I´m Itai, CEO of Pruvo. After tracking tens of thousands hotel reservations from users in 123 countries and saving Pruvo users over US$2M on hotel expenses – we are thrilled to launch our smartphone app. With the app, you will enjoy some of the new features we just launched in Pruvo: • Connect to Pruvo using Gmail which will automate the process of importing your hotel reservations from your Gmail (optional, you can always connect via regular email or Facebook if you choose) • Push App notifications when your reservation has a price drop - we want to make sure you don´t miss out on a savings opportunity. • Pruvo´s “Gift Market” – earn Pruvo Points by sharing Pruvo with your friends. Redeem these points in exchange for awesome travel related gifts. Make sure to visit the app landing page. We have an exclusive offer just for Hunters like you!
Upvote (1)Share·