Hello again Product Hunt! 🏁 Many thanks to Kevin for socially-distanced hunting us for the second time in our company's growth! 🚀 If you're anything like us at Proxyclick, then you've probably been working from home or remotely for most of 2020. At some point we'll all need and want to get back to the office, and that's where Proxyclick Flow comes in! We can help you (and your employees and visitors and contractors) get back to the workplace safely with a 100% touchless check-in experience 🙏🏼 TechCrunch is calling us "THE WORKPLACE TECH SAVIORS of 2020," well, not exactly but close enough. They said we "beefed up the workflow engine that companies can adapt based on their own unique entrance and exit requirements." This means that we can now also help you safely and seamlessly check in your employees during this time of COVID-19. Even our most anxious employee, Henry, is now carefree and living his best life using our Proxyclick Proovr app to get with the Proxyclick Flow 🌊 After running this new platform in beta for months, we're so excited to be able to share it with the world so that we can all head back to the office with less stress. We'd love your feedback and help in sharing this news 🔥! PS: Anxious Henry may or may not be making an appearance today, so be on the lookout for him!
@gregblondeau Hope to see Anxious Henry! He has a fan club already 🔥🔥🔥
@gregblondeau 30 seconds in...if only we could all be as fly as Henry living his best life, in that jean jacket, putting on his mask like a pro 😎
Yessss this is the way to fully ditch that paper sign-in form, and stop making people share pens or touch common surfaces when entering the office - it's 2020! ALL about that touchless check-in 🙌🏼
I have the same name and feel proud and safe to work in the same amazing company as Carefree Henry, I think i'm on the right track! 😎 and the best of it is that EVERYONE can be a Carefree Henry!! 🙌🎉
@adeline_defrahan Carefree Adeline + Carefree Henry = "When you know, you just know!"
I haven't felt this excited about not touching stuff since my dinner with MC Hammer in the nineties.