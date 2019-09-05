Discussion
Maker
Badar MS
Dear Product Hunters, I am excited to present Proxy Fall - a publishing platform for everyone. Five years ago, when I was in college, I did the first version of proxyfall using my little knowledge in technology. It didn’t go well, instead it helped me to get job in a startup. Late last year I decided to quit the job and started working on the same idea again. I thought proxyfall should be a solution for all problems related to privacy and distracted contents. It will never show any ads or sell your data. It’s based on a single, affordable subscription model. No Ads ------- All current content sharing or social networking platforms came with the great idea and allowed us to share our moments in online for free. But when platforms are grown, these products started showing ads, selling our data to third parties and showing disturbing banners to promote their premium plans. These things will never happen in Proxyfall. Custom domain ------------ Proxyfall support custom domain. It will power you to build your own world. It’s more useful to go distributed and independent. In built ad-free Monetization ------------------- Proxyfall designed to increase author’s earnings using different methods. It includes a part of subscription charge will share to authors when every new user signup from their stories. Waiting for your valuable feedback. Thank you, Badar MS
