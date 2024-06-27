Launches
Proxlight Designer 3
Proxlight Designer 3
AI-Based GUI Application Builder 🌟
Proxlight Designer was created to speed up the GUI-development process in Python. It uses the well-known design software Figma to make creating beautiful Tkinter GUIs in Python.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
+1 by
Proxlight Designer 3
About this launch
Proxlight Designer 3
AI-Based GUI Application Builder 🌟
Proxlight Designer 3 by
Proxlight Designer 3
was hunted by
Proxlight
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Proxlight
. Featured on June 28th, 2024.
Proxlight Designer 3
is not rated yet. This is Proxlight Designer 3's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
