Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Proxlight Designer 3
Proxlight Designer 3

Proxlight Designer 3

AI-Based GUI Application Builder 🌟

Free Options
Proxlight Designer was created to speed up the GUI-development process in Python. It uses the well-known design software Figma to make creating beautiful Tkinter GUIs in Python.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
 +1 by
Proxlight Designer 3
Fireberry
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
Proxlight Designer 3
Proxlight Designer 3AI-Based GUI Application Builder 🌟
0
reviews
8
followers
Proxlight Designer 3 by
Proxlight Designer 3
was hunted by
Proxlight
in Productivity, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Proxlight
. Featured on June 28th, 2024.
Proxlight Designer 3
is not rated yet. This is Proxlight Designer 3's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-