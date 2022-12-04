Products
Prowriting
Ranked #20 for today
Prowriting
Say goodbye to UX grammar errors
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
AI-based writing assistant that automatically proofreads your designs in Figma.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
by
Prowriting
About this launch
Prowriting
Say goodbye to UX grammar errors
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Prowriting by
Prowriting
was hunted by
Anthony Susanto
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Anthony Susanto
. Featured on December 5th, 2022.
Prowriting
is not rated yet. This is Prowriting's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#19
Report