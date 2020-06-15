Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Eric Yu
Maker
Thanks so much @katmanalac for hunting us! Hi PH! I'm Eric, one of the makers of Prowess. While we were working on our last company, my co-founders and I felt the intense pain of not knowing what our users wanted. During feature planning, we desperately wanted to rely on user conversations and data over our gut instinct - but the lack of documentation around product feedback made this a nightmare. Inspired by companies who are fanatical about collecting every piece of feedback and categorizing them, we had dozens of conversations with the best product teams. We learned that the best product managers collect feedback from across the company - sales, customer support, engineering - and know exactly which customers want a feature, why, and who on the team to notify when done. Of course, all this information can't live in one person's brain. We saw all the spreadsheets, Trello boards, and more spreadsheets that support PMs, and saw that PMs needed to enforce processes for submitting feedback to avoid getting drowned in Slack messages. We also noticed how unstructured the data was, and how difficult it was to simply find out "Which ideas impact revenue the most?" We built Prowess for any product team who cares about collecting the highest quality product data in the most intuitive way possible. Here's how we do it: 1️⃣ Our Slack bot saves PMs time by collecting feedback right where it happens, and suggests existing ideas to avoid duplication. 2️⃣ We believe that getting you the right data is everything, so if a customer is mentioned on feedback, we'll automatically pull in their business data from your CRM. 3️⃣ We know that hundreds of prioritization frameworks exist, so our Airtable-like interface lets you prioritize the way you want. Sort by most-requested, data from your CRM, and more. 4️⃣ We work nicely with your other tools (Hi JIRA 👋) We're currently onboarding users personally to ensure a great experience (we'll even help you import your data!), and Prowess is free during your trial. Pricing starts at $9 / mo, and scales by # of PMs and products. We are constantly improving Prowess, and clearly we love feedback ❤️ Please let us know what you think and what else you'd like to see!
Upvote (2)Share
This is such an awesome product, congrats on the launch!
Maker
@emerson_hsieh1 Thank you Emerson!!
I can relate to this problem - managing a large volume of feedback is hard. Great product, very nicely done!
Maker
@omid_rooholfada2 Thanks Omid, glad you can empathize :)