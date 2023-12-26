Products
Provent Zero
Provent Zero
Customizable productivity time management Chrome Extension
Do you procrastinate a lot? With Provent Zero's Pomodoro timer, you can block distracting websites such as YouTube, Instagram, and Netflix when you are supposed to be productive! 🚫 Start preventing procrastination and being productive today! 😤
Launched in
Productivity
Remote Work
School
by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Let us know if you have any feedback for us, we are always looking to improve! :)"
The makers of Provent Zero
About this launch
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Donald Lee
in
Productivity
,
Remote Work
,
School
. Made by
Donald Lee
and
Grace Zhou
. Featured on December 27th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Provent Zero: Pomodoro, Blocker & more's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report