ProvenDB bridges the gap between database and blockchain. It combines a high-performance MongoDB compatible database service with blockchain attributes of immutability, data provenance, and provability.
Programming with ProvenDBLet's have a look at how provenDB operates. You'll need to be somewhat familiar with MongoDB to follow along, since we'll use the MongoDB command shell to demonstrate. If you're not familiar with MongoDB (or even if you are) you might like to look at the MongoDB getting started tutorial.
ProvenDB brings blockchain applications to world of MongoDBcutimage - Fotolia Melbourne, Australia-based startup ProvenDB released an early access version of a database service that matches MongoDB applications with public blockchain technology. The vendor's goal is to make contracts and other crucial data tamper-proof using blockchain hashes. In blockchain applications, hashes are key functions in mathematical processes that turn raw data into highly secure cryptographic tokens.
ProvenDB Announces Early Access Program for Blockchain-enabled Database ServiceSAN FRANCISCO--()-- ProvenDB, a new, next-generation blockchain-enabled database service, today announced the availability of its early access program. ProvenDB makes it easy for developers to build cutting-edge apps which leverage the immutable public blockchain. The MongoDB-compatible database service adds the ability to maintain multiple versions of data and anchor these to the blockchain.
Michael HarrisonMaker@code_with_mikeh · Senior Software Engineer, dbKoda
We've been working hard over the last year to make a cutting edge, Blockchain enabled database service that anyone who's used MongoDB will feel right at home with. Give it a go, it's free!
