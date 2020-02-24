Discussion
PROVEN is skincare that's tailored to more than 47 factors about you, including your gene expression, environment, lifestyle, and skin concerns. They are doing something that's never been done in the consumer space and in skincare before, by bringing AI award winning technology to create personalized skincare products for individuals, PROVEN is breaking through decades of paradigm in how our skin and body should be cared for, by providing personalized care, and in the process, improving the everyday lives of people using technology.
We are launching nation-wide and we’re so excited to share PROVEN with the PH community! PROVEN was founded by two people frustrated with the skincare industry’s lack of innovation and decades of stagnation. My cofounder Amy Yuan is a computational physicist from Stanford, and when skincare products on the market failed to treat her atopic dermatitis time and time again, she built her own AI-powered database to analyze thousands of scientific studies and millions of consumer reviews to connect the dots between ingredients and how they affect people’s skin. This database turned into what we now call the Skin Genome Project. The Skin Genome Project encompasses more than 20 million consumer reviews and 4000 scientific papers on skin. It also won MIT’s AI Technology of the year award, beating out 400 other AI companies. Our database is the first time that machine learning technology of this caliber has ever been applied to skincare, and we are so proud of it! My personal rude awakening was when years at an unforgiving private equity job had me looking and feeling old and tired beyond my years. I tried all kinds of expensive skincare products to no avail. I never saw a real difference until I tried products that were tailor made for my skin. With our shared experiences and passion, Amy and I set off to bring personalized, data-powered skincare to everyone. To bring our vision to life, we partnered with the head of dermatology at Stanford and UT Austin, and created PROVEN: a personalized, 3-step skincare system that’s formulated based on more than 47 factors about a person’s gene expression, environment, external lifestyle and skin concerns. You simply take a free, 3 minute quiz to analyze your skin and get your personal skin recommendations. PROVEN is also clean, non-toxic and made in the USA. To celebrate us launching nation-wide, we wanted to offer the PH community a special code to get 15% off your own first set of PROVEN personalized skincare, please use the code: HUNTED for 15% off. Cheers, Ming and Amy
I like the concept of the product. The idea that everyone has different needs that needs to be met by a custom solution is spot on. I hope you succeed, because companies like this are the engine of the future.
