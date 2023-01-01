Products
Ranked #18 for today
Proust
Transcribe YouTube videos like a pro
Stats
Transcribe, translate, and edit YouTube video transcripts with ease with Proust. Unlock the power of video content and transform transcripts into actionable insights. Your go-to tool for transcript analysis.
Launched in
Text Editors
,
Tech
by
Proust
About this launch
Proust by
Proust
was hunted by
Simon Poudyal
in
Text Editors
,
Tech
. Made by
Simon Poudyal
. Featured on January 1st, 2023.
Proust
is not rated yet. This is Proust's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#176
