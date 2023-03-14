Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → proudP
proudP

proudP

Men's prostate & urinary health monitor app

Free Options
Embed
proudP is a digital health app for your prostate & urinary health. proudP analyzes your "urine sound" recorded on your phone and provides an assessment of your voiding function.
Launched in Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence by
proudP
About this launch
proudP
proudPMen's Prostate & Urinary Health Monitor App
0
reviews
14
followers
proudP by
proudP
was hunted by
Bonnie Koo
in Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Bonnie Koo
. Featured on March 15th, 2023.
proudP
is not rated yet. This is proudP's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#40
Week rank
#148