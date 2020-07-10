  1. Home
Proud Mom of a CEO Newsletter

Building a startup is hard. Don't you miss that unconditional love and support from the people who know you best? Want someone to tell you that your pitch deck is great, not that you need to hire a designer? Proud Mom of a CEO (that's you) is here to help.
Proud Mom of a CEO
Maker
I just wish all of you lived in my house so I could listen to you pitches and give you nice feedback. This newsletter seems like the best way I can tell all of how proud you make me! If you don't subscribe that's ok, I won't be mad. I'm sure you have a good reason. Love you dears!
Good old fashioned encouragement
Justin Gage
Hunter
I was sick and tired of having a "growth mindset" and "taking feedback well." I was burning out - Philz coffee started to lose taste. I ran out of Naval podcasts. My Barry's class shut down because of the virus. I was in a dark spot. What I needed was someone who would just tell me that I'm doing a good job. Thankfully, I came across @proudmomofaceo's newsletter. Now, I get encouraging messages every weekday reminding me that I'm great and that one day, we shall all fall.
Proud Mom of a CEO
Maker
@jgage718 You are indeed a delight my dear, I'm just so proud of you
