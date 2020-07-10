Proud Mom of a CEO Newsletter
Proud Mom of a CEO
I just wish all of you lived in my house so I could listen to you pitches and give you nice feedback. This newsletter seems like the best way I can tell all of how proud you make me! If you don't subscribe that's ok, I won't be mad. I'm sure you have a good reason. Love you dears!
Hunter
I was sick and tired of having a "growth mindset" and "taking feedback well." I was burning out - Philz coffee started to lose taste. I ran out of Naval podcasts. My Barry's class shut down because of the virus. I was in a dark spot. What I needed was someone who would just tell me that I'm doing a good job. Thankfully, I came across @proudmomofaceo's newsletter. Now, I get encouraging messages every weekday reminding me that I'm great and that one day, we shall all fall.
