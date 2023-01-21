Products
Home
→
Product
→
Protoloop
Ranked #19 for today
Protoloop
Share your Figma design and collect heatmaps & feedback
Visit
Upvote 4
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
- Share your Figma prototype - Access heatmaps, feedback and replays - Test ideas and collaborate with users right on Figma - No-Code
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Analytics
,
Prototyping
by
Protoloop
About this launch
Protoloop
Close the loop
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Protoloop by
Protoloop
was hunted by
Alan Walker
in
Design Tools
,
Analytics
,
Prototyping
. Made by
Alan Walker
. Featured on January 21st, 2023.
Protoloop
is not rated yet. This is Protoloop's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
0
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#271
Report