Shaula Kumar
I want to share a project that we've been working on for some time which was built to maximize our own productivity while browsing. ProTABS is a Chrome browser tab manager, similar to many others, but what I think makes it stand out is the combination of features: You can see your tabs across all windows, most-recent-first. Things are naturally sorted by what you've been working on most recently, and there are other sorting and time filtering options as well. You can sort tabs into groups by topic (e.g. research subject, project, or task) and drag-and-drop into created custom groups (a game-changer for me personally). Even if you don't make custom groups, your tabs will automatically be grouped by domain. You can save and close tabs or whole groups that you don't need at this moment. You can still search for it later and see it as part of the group. It's very lightweight - you can save many hundreds of tabs. You can quickly search across all of your active tabs, groups, saved tabs and even recently closed tabs! ProTABS will restore it exactly where you left off, with full browsing history. You can pin sites and services for quick access, and to see notifications. It's really useful, for instance, to see at a glance if you have a new notification in your email, or someone has pinged you on Whatsapp or Messenger, or you have an event coming up in your calendar. It can tidy-up your old tabs automatically. ProTABS saves and closes your tabs automatically after a period of disuse, keeping your browser running fast. You can always come back to these tabs later due to the powerful grouping and searching features mentioned above. If any of this sounds useful to you, check it out in the Chrome Store and you can learn more at the new community site, ProTABS Talk. Let me know what you think!
