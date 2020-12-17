ProStyle Camera by NeuralCam

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Alex Camilar
Maker
Product Manager @ NeuralCam
Hey again, Hunters! 😉 First, huge thanks to @bramk for hunting our new product. He's the one who launched our NightMode app last year, which was a huge success, and we're thrilled to have him around this time as well. We'd like to announce our new camera app — ProStyle Camera, the app allows you to shoot Pro-looking photos auto-edited by AI in the style of your favorite photographer. AI PHOTO EDITING ProStyle’s AI Engine learns from professional photographers and uses AI to edit your photos the way a photographer might do. You can pick between 8 free editing styles created by NeuralCam or purchase one of the many styles created by top photographers around the world. STYLE STORE The style store is the place where you can find and buy AI powered styles, provided by professional photographers. Choose from a large variety of editing styles, carefully built by some of the best photographers out there. - AUTO PORTRAIT MODE The auto-bokeh algorithm looks for people and objects in the foreground and automatically adds a beautiful blur to the background where it makes sense, without having to select a different “portrait mode” before taking a photo. -AUTO-STRAIGHTENING ProStyle automatically straightens images which are close to horizontal but not entirely so. This is a subtle way to make photos look more aesthetically pleasing. -AI COMPOSITION (not available for the launch version, but coming soon!) ProStyles’ AI Composition algorithm uses AI to find the subject in the photo (people, objects or just generally areas that people would focus on) and once it finds them it displays a proposed crop-rectangle on the viewfinder. Capturing in this mode takes a photo cropped in tight, creating a more pleasant look with less distractions in the background. If you'd like to learn more about how the app is built, check out our latest article about the new product. You can get the app for free from the App Store, using the link on the product page or clicking here. Make sure to send us all your feedback over at hello@neural.cam - we'd love to hear from you.
Share