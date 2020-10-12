  1. Home
Prostgles

Isomorphic TypeScript client for PostgreSQL with replication

Prostgles allows safely exposing PostgreSQL APIs with minimal amount of code. Features:
- CRUD operations
- Subscriptions
- Optimistic Client-Server data replication
- Security Rules
- Generated TS Types for database schema
WIP: Auth + Android library
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Stefan
Maker
Hi All, Initially developed this as a PostgreSQL alternative for Firebase. I've used it in few Web, Android and React Native projects within the API and the UI state management. It's based on other wonderful software such as: NodeJS, Socket.IO and pg-promise 100% Open Source. I've recently rewritten it in TypeScript and I am now open to any feedback or comments you might have. Thanks for reading!
Ruslan Zakharov (ruX)
🎈
Creator
Good job Stefan! Your product looks very interesting! How would you compare it to Supabase?
