Stefan
Maker
Hi All, Initially developed this as a PostgreSQL alternative for Firebase. I've used it in few Web, Android and React Native projects within the API and the UI state management. It's based on other wonderful software such as: NodeJS, Socket.IO and pg-promise 100% Open Source. I've recently rewritten it in TypeScript and I am now open to any feedback or comments you might have. Thanks for reading!
Ruslan Zakharov (ruX)
Creator
Good job Stefan! Your product looks very interesting! How would you compare it to Supabase?
