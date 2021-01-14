discussion
Prospur
HunterAcquire and Engage more customers
Introducing Prospur- an end-to-end platform to automate and better manage your business. Prospur provides a digital transformation platform for small businesses to acquire, engage, and retain customers while closing more sales. Being a trusted Microsoft Gold partner, Prospur focuses on Sales enablement and lead generation, social media and marketing tools, AI and data management tools and operational support that help small business owners acquire and connect with the customers for their services. Prospur offers a digital infrastructure to design targeted campaigns and excel in assisting customers based on their needs. Easy integration with productivity services such as Microsoft 365 and payment services like PayPal and Square makes it a win for small businesses. Make the switch today and let’s #ProspurTogether
