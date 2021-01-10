discussion
Colin Hunt
MakerCo-Founder @ Prospre
Hey Everyone! My Name is Colin and I am one of the makers! I am very excited to share Prospre with the Product Hunt community :) Whenever I diet, I have specific goals for my calorie and protein intake. I wanted to make a plan to make it easier to stick to my diet, but it took too long and just wasn't worth it. So, I just went on eating simple foods hoping they would add up to the right nutrients at the end of the day. I always end up eating boring foods and sometimes the numbers still wouldn't work out. This is why we built Prospre! We wanted to make a tool to help people make meal plans for their own nutritional goals. We can even fit in treats! Some things we are working on adding: - Support for Vegan/Vegetarian - Ability to add your own recipes - Support for Allergies Hope you find this helpful! Let us know what you think, and how we can improve!
