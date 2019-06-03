Prospr – Dating App for Ambitious and Driven Singles.
Meet people who share your Drive, Ambition and Lust for Life with Prospr Dating – the exclusive community! More safe, authentic and higher quality.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Amy S.Maker@annie_s · Marketing team member @Meetin
Hello everyone, we've just updated and released our app, Prospr. It's available both on iOS and Android. Or you can just head over to our official website to see more information. Prospr and the other dating apps are alike in some basic features, you can swipe to like and pass, chat with your matches. Here are some differences that makes Prospr outstanding. 1. LinkedIn verified members 2. AI-based match-making services 3. An anti-scam system What's New: A Brand-new Quiz Mode! It helps increase the match rate up by 125%. Try it out. We'd love to hear any feedback from your guys. Leave your comments there and we'll try to respond.
Upvote Share·