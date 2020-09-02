  1. Home
  2.  → ProsperCircle: Handpicked R...

ProsperCircle: Handpicked Remote Jobs

Build a remote career at some of the best companies globally

Our mission is to help people build a fulfilling remote career.
We focus on providing the highest quality remote jobs from leading organizations and noteworthy startups.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Yaroslaw BagriyFull-time side hustler
Congrats Salil on the amazing launch! ProsperCircle looks perfect for anyone looking to build a real remote career. Looking forward to seeing how this evolves :)
Upvote (1)
Share
Salil Sethi
Maker
Founder, ProsperCircle.org
@yarobagriy Thank you for the kind message. Your support means a lot.
Upvote (1)
Share
Greg Wehmeyer
link broken on my end
Upvote (1)
Share
Salil Sethi
Maker
Founder, ProsperCircle.org
@gregw Unfortunately, the website did go down for a bit because of DNS registrar issue. Talk about bad timing :( Anyways, they have resolved the issue and we are back running. I'd love for you to check it out.
Upvote
Share
Salil Sethi
Maker
Founder, ProsperCircle.org
Hey makers, ProsperCircle.org has a simple goal - provide the best remote job opportunities from leading companies and noteworthy startups. It is no secret that there are a number of other remote job boards. I'm building a place for people to find a remote job at companies with "high name recognition" Currently, I'm tracking over 100 companies and 1200+ remote jobs at these companies. Finally, I believe remote work can be an engine for inclusive and sustainable economic growth and ProsperCircle.org is my way of supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8 - "Promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all." I’d love for you to check out ProsperCircle.org and share your thoughts.
Upvote (1)
Share