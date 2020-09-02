ProsperCircle: Handpicked Remote Jobs
Yaroslaw BagriyFull-time side hustler
Congrats Salil on the amazing launch! ProsperCircle looks perfect for anyone looking to build a real remote career. Looking forward to seeing how this evolves :)
@yarobagriy Thank you for the kind message. Your support means a lot.
Hey makers, ProsperCircle.org has a simple goal - provide the best remote job opportunities from leading companies and noteworthy startups. It is no secret that there are a number of other remote job boards. I'm building a place for people to find a remote job at companies with "high name recognition" Currently, I'm tracking over 100 companies and 1200+ remote jobs at these companies. Finally, I believe remote work can be an engine for inclusive and sustainable economic growth and ProsperCircle.org is my way of supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8 - "Promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all." I’d love for you to check out ProsperCircle.org and share your thoughts.