Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Meet Chopra
Maker
Hey Hunter 👋! It's been a wild journey this year. I'm excited to launch Prosper ⚡️ We all know when popups get annoying, but as a business owner, maker, writer these popups are important towards building the audience and a way to reach out to them. That's the moment I decided to try changing how the popups are. And, if we can make them a little personal and more friendly to visitors. I'm sure, showing your face behind your startup or your website will help in gaining the trust of your visitor without being annoying at the same time! Introducing Prosper, where you can quickly record your message, add popup to your website and grow your email list in a more respectable way. I am currently on 9-5 so I'll try my best to reply all possible questions! If you liked it, hated it or have any ideas on how this can be made better, make sure to let me know in comments. I will make sure to analyse and improve on it :) - Peace!
Upvote (1)Share
@meetchopra congratulations on the launch Meet!!!! 🥰😍😇 this is game changer! I love video stuffs like this. Much love from Singapore 🇸🇬
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@fajarsiddiq Thanks a lot fajar! Happy to have your support!
UpvoteShare
Pro
super impressed by the widget 👌
UpvoteShare