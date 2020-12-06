Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Prosocial Design Library
Prosocial Design Library
UI elements that could help users get along.
Design Tools
User Experience
Tech
The Prosocial Design Library is a pattern library of evidence-backed design elements, which claim to induce prosocial outcomes. Examples of prosocial outcomes include: less dysfunction in communities, and more understanding among users.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collection
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send