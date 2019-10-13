Log InSign up
Prosepaper

A text editor with better word suggestions

Get simple and instant word suggestions as you type. Use those suggestions to entertain new possibilities in your writing.
 
Work with a tool that tries to inspire you with every new word you add.
 
Inspired by Michael Nielsen's essays on tools for thought.
Holloway Aegis
Maker
Michael Nielsen's essay on Magic Paper: http://cognitivemedium.com/magic...
