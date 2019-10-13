Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Prosepaper
Prosepaper
A text editor with better word suggestions
Writing Tools
Get simple and instant word suggestions as you type. Use those suggestions to entertain new possibilities in your writing.
Work with a tool that tries to inspire you with every new word you add.
Inspired by Michael Nielsen's essays on tools for thought.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
24 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Holloway Aegis
Maker
Michael Nielsen's essay on Magic Paper:
http://cognitivemedium.com/magic...
Upvote
Share
2 hours ago
Send