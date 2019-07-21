Pros & Cons
Helps you make decisions by weighing outcomes
Joshua Kidd
I've recently been working on a mobile app to help with decision making. Sometimes when you have a sizable dilemma in front of you, it's probably a good idea to weigh the pros & cons of that particular situation. So, I created PROS & CONS, an Android app that helps you create a list of positive and negative outcomes for anything at all. Eventually I will be making use of a Sentiment Analysis algorithm I'm developing, along with some other helpful tools to allow a user choose the most suitable outcome for them. Let me know what you think of the idea and implementation, thanks!
Great idea...always good for me to look at the pros and cons
