Pros & Cons

Helps you make decisions by weighing outcomes

#5 Product of the DayToday
Ever have difficulty in making simple or difficult life decisions that may affect your life in drastic ways? Pros and Cons can help you figure out which choice is the best for you, it's not perfect but it helps!
Joshua Kidd
Joshua Kidd
Maker
I've recently been working on a mobile app to help with decision making. Sometimes when you have a sizable dilemma in front of you, it's probably a good idea to weigh the pros & cons of that particular situation. So, I created PROS & CONS, an Android app that helps you create a list of positive and negative outcomes for anything at all. Eventually I will be making use of a Sentiment Analysis algorithm I'm developing, along with some other helpful tools to allow a user choose the most suitable outcome for them. Let me know what you think of the idea and implementation, thanks!
Andrew Tye
Andrew Tye
Pro
Great idea...always good for me to look at the pros and cons
Bruce
Bruce
Great idea, would love to try it out, iOS user though :/
