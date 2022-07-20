Products
Propstar for Figma
Ranked #18 for today
Propstar for Figma
Generate instance tables for your Figma components
Generate all possible instances for your components on Figma, including every combination of variants and component properties, all in a tidy labelled table.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Prototyping
by
Propstar for Figma
About this launch
Propstar for Figma by
Propstar for Figma
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Prototyping
. Made by
Henrique Gusso
. Featured on July 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Daily rank
#18
Weekly rank
#119
